Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $8.87 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and $186,748.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00071203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00116107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00169680 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.91 or 0.06897924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,267.99 or 0.99855679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.57 or 0.00781366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

