Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 426,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,591,280 shares.The stock last traded at $153.98 and had previously closed at $152.44.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLK. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 133,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.5% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 198,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

