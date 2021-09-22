PumaPay (PMA) Market Capitalization Tops $5.36 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. PumaPay has a market cap of $5.36 million and $622,583.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00055240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00129567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012662 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045855 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.