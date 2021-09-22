Prospector Partners LLC Has $21.11 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Globe Life accounts for approximately 2.7% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $21,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.00. 2,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,555. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.39 and a 12-month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.20.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

