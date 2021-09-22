Menard Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for 1.0% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA traded up $5.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

