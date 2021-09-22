Taylor Wealth Management Partners Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $6,888,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after buying an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 66.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,556,000 after acquiring an additional 273,974 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.11.

Shares of IQV traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.11. 3,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,314. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.24 and a 200-day moving average of $234.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.