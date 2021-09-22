$173.25 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce sales of $173.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.49 million and the highest is $174.00 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $153.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $689.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $683.39 million to $696.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $691.54 million, with estimates ranging from $690.07 million to $693.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTLF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

