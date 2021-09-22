Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 87.1% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $216.94. The stock had a trading volume of 44,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,430. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

