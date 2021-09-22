Barings LLC Lowers Stock Position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724,206 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC owned about 0.83% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 188,883 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,881,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.18 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.46. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

