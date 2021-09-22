iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.63. The stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,662. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.10. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.02 and a twelve month high of $107.15.

