Barings LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2021

Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 442,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,622,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of IFRA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.03. 319,282 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55.

