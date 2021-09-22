Barings LLC Sells 5,770 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 37,259 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in JD.com by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DZ Bank lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

Shares of JD traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.25. 334,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,600,039. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

