Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.68. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.