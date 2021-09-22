Alerus Financial NA Acquires 59 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alerus Financial NA grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,729,162,000 after buying an additional 407,686 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $16.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $589.21. 35,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,076. The company has a market cap of $260.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $547.17 and its 200 day moving average is $526.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.63.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

