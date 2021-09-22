Kalos Management Inc. Acquires 1,073 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.14. 13,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,686. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

