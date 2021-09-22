Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $308.04 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 944.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,981,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600,686 shares during the period. The Trade Desk makes up about 5.5% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $308,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.78. 71,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,852,113. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.25. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 135.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,053.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,328 shares of company stock worth $4,581,805 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

