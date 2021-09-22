Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $622.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.74% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $622,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,598,000 after buying an additional 2,673,173 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,938,000 after buying an additional 552,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,329,000 after buying an additional 717,679 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,455,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,095,000 after buying an additional 192,978 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,470,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,598,000 after purchasing an additional 400,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,738,322. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.87. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.