Brokerages Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $24.51. 72 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,578. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $1,074,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,057. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

