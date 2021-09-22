Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 19,447 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,447 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.10% of Manhattan Associates worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $158.27 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 102.77 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.46 and its 200 day moving average is $140.77.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

