XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Stake Raised by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,425 shares during the quarter. XPeng makes up 0.7% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Barings LLC owned about 0.08% of XPeng worth $29,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of XPeng by 133.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Nomura assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

NYSE:XPEV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.09. 104,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,219,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

