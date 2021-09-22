salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,301,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 28.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.84. 106,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,787. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.88. The company has a market cap of $254.38 billion, a PE ratio of 103.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total value of $5,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 778,386 shares of company stock worth $195,728,896 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.