Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.52. 14,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,648. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.