Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 41,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

CAH stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.63. 28,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,969. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.