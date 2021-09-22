$725.34 Million in Sales Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to announce $725.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $721.61 million and the highest is $728.06 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $673.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. 7,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

