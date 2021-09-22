Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches Market Cap of $240.46 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $240.46 million and $37.12 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.09 or 0.00007164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00070171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00168119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00112300 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.84 or 0.06872160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,269.50 or 1.00226265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.00 or 0.00778295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

