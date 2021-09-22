BitBall (BTB) Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $1.58 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,172.91 or 1.00002545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00080871 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00055763 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001234 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

