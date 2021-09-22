SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.59 and last traded at $70.59. 1,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 289,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.34.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $553,775.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,114,764 shares of company stock valued at $79,587,774 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.