Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cellnex Telecom (CLLNY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS: CLLNY):

9/20/2021 – Cellnex Telecom had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/20/2021 – Cellnex Telecom is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Cellnex Telecom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/7/2021 – Cellnex Telecom is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Cellnex Telecom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,983. Cellnex Telecom, S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.