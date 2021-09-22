Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Up to $17.36

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.36, but opened at $18.19. Triumph Group shares last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 1,730 shares traded.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

