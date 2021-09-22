HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $38.18

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.18, but opened at $36.65. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 1,096 shares.

HCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 13.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 367,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after buying an additional 44,105 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,443,000 after buying an additional 99,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 24.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,832,000 after buying an additional 1,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

