Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 118,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 694,975 shares.The stock last traded at $40.50 and had previously closed at $40.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INOV shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 149.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

