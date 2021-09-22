iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 63.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,916,000 after purchasing an additional 222,981 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.02 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.92.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

