ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,423 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.92. 2,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,801. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.