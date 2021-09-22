SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.90. 18,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,583. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.37 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

