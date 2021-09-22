Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,938,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,188,000 after acquiring an additional 164,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 284,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,261. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.