ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 78,887 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,887 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 4.1% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $15,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $122,366,000. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,311,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,549,000 after purchasing an additional 422,064 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 479,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 245,317 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3,210.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.71. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,913. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

