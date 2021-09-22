Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Up 21.5% in August

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,239,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Five9 by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,715. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -239.67 and a beta of 0.48. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $120.66 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.30.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

