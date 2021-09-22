Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 5,122 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PM opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.96.
Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.
In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
