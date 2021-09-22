Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 5,122 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

