LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $666,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 76.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,273 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,473 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,573 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,142 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,201 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,966. The stock has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 867.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

