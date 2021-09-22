AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.98 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $29.74 by $5.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $30.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,643.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,598.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,491.96. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

