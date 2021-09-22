ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $117.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,139. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.72. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $116.54.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

