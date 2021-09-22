Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Receives Neutral Rating from CIBC

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.29.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.68. 202,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,770. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.48. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$12.04.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

