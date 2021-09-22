Bloom Burton Begins Coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Investment analysts at Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 352.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

MDNA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,140. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $807,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,910,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 403.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 36,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.