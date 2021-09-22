JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ARNA traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $60.82. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,585. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.67.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 880.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 83,490 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,709,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.