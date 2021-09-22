Charter Trust Co. Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 43,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.73.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.49. 871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $210.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.31.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.