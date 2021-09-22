Oldfather Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,093,000 after purchasing an additional 262,462 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,155 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,904,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,099,000 after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,667 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,538,000 after acquiring an additional 161,062 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $103.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,828. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

