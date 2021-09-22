Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $20.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,364.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,658. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,431.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,347.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.