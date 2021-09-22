Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,725,936 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $820,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,858 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,453,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,483. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

