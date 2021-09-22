Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

NYSE RY traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.70. 7,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $106.40. The firm has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

