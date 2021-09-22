Deutsche Bank AG Sells 70,635 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,317,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,635 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Elastic were worth $191,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Elastic by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,858,000 after buying an additional 1,023,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Elastic by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,068,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,002,000 after buying an additional 720,978 shares in the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP increased its stake in Elastic by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,389,000 after buying an additional 611,001 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after buying an additional 383,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Elastic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.11 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.17.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 514,698 shares of company stock valued at $84,959,034. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

